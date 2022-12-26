Board of Central Bank of India approves capital raising up to Rs 1500 cr via Tier II bonds
At meeting held on 26 December 2022The Board of Central Bank of India at its meeting held on 26 December 2022 has approved to raise capital through issuance of Non-convertible redeemable unsecured Base III compliant Tier II Bonds for amount upto Rs 1500 crore with a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option upto Rs 1000 crore during the FY 2022-23 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
First Published: Mon,December 26 2022 15:47 IST
