Board of Comfort Fincap to consider stock split
By Capital Market | Last Updated at January 18 2023 09:50 IST
On 03 February 2023The Board of Comfort Fincap will meet on 03 February 2023 to consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
