Board of Comfort Fincap to consider stock split

On 03 February 2023

The Board of Comfort Fincap will meet on 03 February 2023 to consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required.

