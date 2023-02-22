Board of Deccan Gold Mines to consider preferential allotment of shares and CCDs

On 02 March 2023

The Board of Deccan Gold Mines will meet on 02 March 2023 to consider the proposal for allotment of equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) on a preferential basis under a share swap.

This is pursuant to the approval accorded by the shareholders of the Company at their EGM held on 23 December 2022 and the in-principle approval granted by BSE for allotment of equity shares / CCDs.

