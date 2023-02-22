Board of Deccan Gold Mines to consider preferential allotment of shares and CCDs

On 02 March 2023

The Board of Deccan Gold Mines will meet on 02 March 2023 to consider the proposal for allotment of equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) on a preferential basis under a share swap.

This is pursuant to the approval accorded by the shareholders of the Company at their EGM held on 23 December 2022 and the in-principle approval granted by BSE for allotment of equity shares / CCDs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 09:28 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » RattanIndia's Revolt Motors announces cutting edge features of its new RV400

Next » Coal India Ltd Spurts 0.54%

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]