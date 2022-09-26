Board of Forbes & Company approves scheme of arrangement
By Capital Market | Last Updated at September 26 2022 17:50 IST
At meeting held on 26 September 2022The Board of Forbes & Company at its meeting held on 26 September 2022 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) between Forbes & Company (FCL or the Demerged Company) and Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts (FPTL or the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders.
The Scheme provides for Demerger of Forbes & Company into Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
