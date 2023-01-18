Board of Gensol Engineering approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 18 January 2023

The Board of Gensol Engineering at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved change in the address of Registered Office of the company within local limit from A/2 12th Floor, Palladium Building Opp. Vodafone House, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380015 to 15th Floor, A Block, Westgate Business Bay, S G Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380051 with effect from 18 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,January 18 2023 15:59 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Lupin gains on launching combination drug for heart failure patients

Next » Lupin launches Valentas and Arnipin tablets in India

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]