Board of Godrej Industries approves increase in borrowing limits
At meeting held on 14 November 2022The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 14 November 2022 has approved the increase in borrowing powers of the company from Rs 4500 crore to Rs 6500 crore over and above the paid-up capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 13:27 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read