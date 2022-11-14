Board of Godrej Industries approves raising up to Rs 2000 cr via debt issuance
At meeting held on 14 November 2022The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 14 November 2022 has approved fund raising by way of issuance of NCDs / other debt instruments on private placement basis in one or more tranches up to Rs 2000 crore during the period of one year from the date of approval of the shareholders.
Mon,November 14 2022
