Board of Happiest Minds Technologies approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 125 cr
At meeting held on 02 March 2023The Board of Happiest Minds Technologies at its meeting held on 02 March 2023 has approved the prospective issue and allotment of up to 12500 unsecured, negotiable, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 125 crore on private placement basis in domestic market in three tranches for raising funds to be utilized towards the general corporate purposes of the company.
First Published: Fri,March 03 2023 09:55 IST
