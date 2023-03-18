Board of Huhtamaki India approves shifting of registered office

At meeting held on 17 March 2023 The Board of Huhtamaki India at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has approved shifting the Registered Office of the Company from 12A-06, B-Wing, 13" Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 to Dextrus, A-802, Parinee Crescenzo, C/38-39, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051, effective 1 April 2023.



