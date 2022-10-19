Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company recommends Interim dividend
Of Rs.4.5 per shareICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18 October 2022, inter alia, have recommended the Interim dividend of Rs.4.5 per equity share(i.e.45%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.
First Published: Wed,October 19 2022 10:41 IST
