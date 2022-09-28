Board of ITI approves allotment of 77.33 lakh equity shares to Govt. of India
At meeting held on 28 September 2022The Board of ITI at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has approved the allotment of 77,33,204 equity shares issued at Rs 103.45/ (Rs 10 face value and premium of Rs 93.45) to the President of India, against capital grant of Rs 80 crore received from Government of India. The Capex receipt of Rs. 80 crore and allotment of equity shares is made pursuant to BIFR order dated 08 January 2013.
First Published: Wed,September 28 2022 17:05 IST
