Board of Navkar Corporation approves transfer of assets to Adani Logistics

At meeting held on 07 October 2022

The Board of Directors of Navkar Corporation at its meeting held on 07 October 2022 has approved the transfer of its title, rights, interest and ownership of movable assets (615 trailers and 90 dwarf containers) for a total consideration of Rs 173.96 crore to Adani Logistics.

First Published: Fri,October 07 2022 18:43 IST
