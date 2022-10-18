Board of Newgen Software Technologies approves change in registered office

with effect from 18 October 2022

The Board of Newgen Software Technologies at its meeting held on 18 October 2022 has have accorded their consent to shift the registered office of the Company from the premises A-6, Satsang Vihar Marg, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi 110067 to the new premises at E-44/13, Okhla Phase II, New Delhi 110020 within the local limits of the City with effect from 18 October 2022.

