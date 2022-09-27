Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for transmission project of RIL
At meeting held 26 September 2022The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 26 September 2022 has accorded investment approval for transmission project - Jam Nagar Oil Refinery of Reliance Industries (RIL) to connect with Jam khambhaliya ISTS PS at an estimated cost of Rs. 327.71 crore scheduled to be commissioned by September, 2023.
First Published: Tue,September 27 2022 19:06 IST
