Board of Power Grid approves raising bonds up to Rs 2,200 cr

At meeting held on 10 February 2023 The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXX (70th) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 2,200 crore by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e, till FY2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., POWERGRID Southern Interconnector Transmission System (PSITSL).



