Board of Power Grid approves raising bonds up to Rs 2,200 cr
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 10 2023 11:04 IST
At meeting held on 10 February 2023The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXX (70th) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 2,200 crore by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e, till FY2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., POWERGRID Southern Interconnector Transmission System (PSITSL).
