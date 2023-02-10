Board of Power Grid approves raising bonds up to Rs 2,200 cr

At meeting held on 10 February 2023

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved the raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds-LXX (70th) Issue 2022-23 on Private placement upto Rs. 2,200 crore by securitization of cashflows of 10 years i.e, till FY2032-33 of its operational SPV viz., POWERGRID Southern Interconnector Transmission System (PSITSL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 10:54 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Nifty below 17,850; metal shares lose shine

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]