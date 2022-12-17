Board of Precision Wires India allots 5.78 cr bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 16 December 2022

The Board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 16 December 2022 has allotted 5,78,18,115 equity shares as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of One equity share for every two equity shares, to eligible Members whose names appear in the register of Members/list of beneficial owners as on 22 December, 2022, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 115636230 to Rs. 17,34,54,345 by increase and addition of 5,78,18,115 equity Shares of Rs.1 each fully paid up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News