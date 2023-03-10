Board of REC approves market borrowing programme for FY24

At meeting held on 09 March 2023

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 09 March 2023 has approved the market borrowing programme of Rs 1.20 lakh crore under different debt instruments for financial year 2023-24 as under-

1. Domestic bonds/ debentures/ Capital gains tax exemption bonds/ Rupee term loans/ ECBs - Rs 1.05 lakh crore

2. Short term loans - Rs 10,000 crore

3. Commercial paper - Rs 5,000 crore

Funds under the proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News