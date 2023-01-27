Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves scheme of amalgamation
At meeting held on 27 January 2023The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International (Company or Transferee Company) (Board) at its meeting today, i.e., 27 January 2023, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Motherson Consultancies Service and Motherson Invenzen Xlab and Samvardhana Motherson Polymers and MS Global India Automotive (collectively referred to as Transferor Companies) with the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (scheme). The Transferor Companies are the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,January 27 2023 14:10 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read