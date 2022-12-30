Board of Sanghi Industries approves allotment of 73.26 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 30 December 2022

The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 30 December 2022 has approved the allotment of 73,26,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 68.25 per share (including security premium of Rs. 58.25 per share) on private placement (Preferential Allotment) basis aggregating to Rs. 49,99,99,500/- to Thinkfar Tradelink Private Limited (A Promoter Group Entity).

