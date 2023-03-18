Board of Titagarh Wagons approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 17 March 2023

The Board of Titagarh Wagons at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Dinesh Arya (ICSI Membership No. FCS 3665) as the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer w.e.f. 17 March 2023. He replaces Ravi Prakash Mundhra who resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

First Published: Sat,March 18 2023 10:09 IST
