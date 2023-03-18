Board of Titagarh Wagons approves change in company secretary
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 18 2023 10:31 IST
At meeting held on 17 March 2023The Board of Titagarh Wagons at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Dinesh Arya (ICSI Membership No. FCS 3665) as the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer w.e.f. 17 March 2023. He replaces Ravi Prakash Mundhra who resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- As liquidity tightens, RBI injects Rs 1 trn for largest infusion in 4 years
- 'The day my heart is not 100% committed': TCS's Gopinathan explains exit
- Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' cons 30 US cities with "sister city" scam: Report
- Stock of this IT company has zoomed over 1,200% in 3 years
- UBS in talks to buy embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, says report
- Gopinathan's resignation will not hurt TCS much; add stock on dips: Experts
- Web Exclusive BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs
- Banks, IT lift Sensex 355 pts higher, Nifty atop 17,100; auto, pharma dip
- SAT reserves Sebi order against Arshad Warsi in pump-and-dump case
- Web Exclusive Q&A Indian markets may underperform in 2023; buy the dips: CJ George
- HCLTech joins Intel foundry services accelerator design services alliance
- GAIL signs agreement with Shell Energy India on ethane sourcing
- As Rajesh Gopinathan signs out of TCS, here's what you need to know
- ESOPs: Market regulator Sebi could tweak regulations for start-ups
- G Krishnakumar takes over as Bharat Petroleum Corporation's chairman
- Best of BS Opinion: Assessing contagion, losing political ground, and more
- CBI working impartially; most cases being probed reported during UPA: Shah
- Goa has potential to become defence manufacturing hub: CM Sawant
- Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22
- Was the Fed too late on SVB even though it saw problem after problem?
- It's a blank canvas now... will make up my mind: TCS CEO & MD Gopinathan
- Direct tax collection hits 95.2% of Revised Estimates for FY23
- Indian banking system is stable, resilient: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
- Rising infections: States on alert as Covid-19 cases hit 4-month high
- Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel: 'Unlimited' 5G data new battleground