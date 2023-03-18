Board of Titagarh Wagons approves incorporation of joint venture company

At meeting held on 17 March 2023

The Board of Titagarh Wagons at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has approved subscription by the Company to Memorandum & Articles of Association of a private limited company to be incorporated in India, in joint venture with Titagarh Firema SpA, associate of the Company for the purpose engineering and design related services to support the Transit & Propulsion business. The Board also approved investment by the Company of maximum amount of Rs. 5 crore in the equity of the proposed JVC.

