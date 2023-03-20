Board of Unichem Laboratories appoints director

At meeting held on 20 March 2023

The Board of Unichem Laboratories at its meeting held on 20 March 2023 to approve the appointment of Priti Puri (DIN: 07755966) as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 21 March 2023 for a period of three (3) years,subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News