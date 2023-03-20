Board of Unichem Laboratories appoints director
At meeting held on 20 March 2023The Board of Unichem Laboratories at its meeting held on 20 March 2023 to approve the appointment of Priti Puri (DIN: 07755966) as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 21 March 2023 for a period of three (3) years,subject to the approval of the shareholders.
First Published: Mon,March 20 2023 11:16 IST
