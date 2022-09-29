Board of Vama Industries approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 28 September 2022

The Board of Vama Industries at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has appointed Bandi Lakshmi Tejaswi to the office of Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Gavireddy Siva, who has resigned from his office with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Thu,September 29 2022 09:30 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Board of Bayer CropScience approves sale of its Environmental Science Business

Next » Karnataka Bank raises term deposit interest rates

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]