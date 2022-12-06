Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints director

At meeting held on 06 December 2022

The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 06 December 2022 has approved appointment of Avishek Kumar (DIN: 09314508) as the Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent of the Company for the period of five (5 years) with effect from 06 December 2022 subject to necessary approvals.

