Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves conversion of 26.37 lakh partly paid up equity shares

At meeting held on 06 December 2022 The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 06 December 2022 has approved the conversion of 26,37,244 partly paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 0.50/- into fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each against 56,70,303 partly paid up equity shares in pursuant to First and Final Call Money Notice dated 29 October 2022. The Company has received Rs. 10,81,27,004/- against 23,24,82,423 of the company. The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 06 December 2022 has approved the conversion of 26,37,244 partly paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 0.50/- into fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each against 56,70,303 partly paid up equity shares in pursuant to First and Final Call Money Notice dated 29 October 2022. The Company has received Rs. 10,81,27,004/- against 23,24,82,423 of the company. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)