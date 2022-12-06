Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves fund raising up to USD 150 mn

At meeting held on 06 December 2022

The Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility at its meeting held on 06 December 2022 has approved to raise fund to the tune of 150 Million USD or equivalent INR by way of issuance of any instruments and/or securities including fully or partly convertible debentures, Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program or any combination/s thereof in one or more tranches as may be decided. This proposal will be taken up further subject to Shareholders' approval and receipt of other applicable Governmental/Regulatory/Statutory approvals, either by way of public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including and or more qualified institutional placements) or through ant other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered under applicable law/s to eligible investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News