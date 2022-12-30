Board of Welspun Enterprises approves buyback of up to Rs 235 cr

At meeting held on 30 December 2022

The Board of Welspun Enterprises at its meeting held on 30 December 2022 has approved to undertake buyback of 1,17,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at the buyback price of Rs. 200 per Equity Share (Buyback Price), for an aggregate amount of Rs. 235 crore (Buyback size), representing 14.22% and 15.74% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium) based on standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2022 respectively through the tender offer route. The pre-Buyback shareholding pattern of the Company as on 23 December 2022.

