Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 4427.73 crore Net loss of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reported to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 116.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 4427.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3642.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4427.733642.38 22 OPM %9.1011.80 -PBDT408.76501.59 -19 PBT353.27447.89 -21 NP-60.19116.12 PL



