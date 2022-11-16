Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 24.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 94.92 crore Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 24.73% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 94.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales94.92104.49 -9 OPM %0.731.35 -PBDT1.811.28 41 PBT1.451.22 19 NP1.160.93 25 Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 24.73% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 94.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.94.92104.490.731.351.811.281.451.221.160.93 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



