Bosch Ltd soars 0.3%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 17250, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.25% gain in NIFTY and a 20.17% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13007.55, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22962 shares today, compared to the daily average of 31983 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17324.25, up 0.25% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 39.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

