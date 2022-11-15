Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.09 400 OPM %64.440 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0



