Burnpur Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd, IZMO Ltd and Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2023.

Burnpur Cement Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 5.71 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45397 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd surged 15.48% to Rs 76.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2285 shares in the past one month.

TTK Healthcare Ltd soared 12.97% to Rs 1022.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 667 shares in the past one month.

IZMO Ltd advanced 11.89% to Rs 108.22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25282 shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd exploded 11.56% to Rs 27.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2801 shares in the past one month.

