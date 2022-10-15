Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 367.82 croreNet profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 1.33% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 367.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 387.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales367.82387.45 -5 OPM %11.1911.81 -PBDT42.9043.63 -2 PBT38.8539.21 -1 NP25.1325.47 -1
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 17:46 IST
