Canara Bank drops for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 274.4, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 30.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.4, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.Canara Bank has eased around 15.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 14.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3701.2, down 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.1, down 2.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

