Capacite Infra jumps on Rs 117-cr order win from DLF

Capacite Infraprojects surged 4.11% to Rs 158.20 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 117.20 crore from DLF for construction of proposed mall Goa.

The order entails construction of DLF Aveue, the proposed mall of DLF in Panji, Goa.

Commenting on the same, Rahul Katyal, managing director said, This project helps Capacite to enter a new geography in Western India. We remain confident of delivering the prolect within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction.

Capacite Infraprojects provides engineering, procurement and construction/turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company has recently forayed into development of projects for the public sector.

The company reported a 19.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.21 crore on 24.9% increase in net sales to Rs 431.37 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

