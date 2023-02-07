Capital Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 75.51% to Rs 0.12 croreCapital Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.49 -76 OPM %079.59 -PBDT00.39 -100 PBT00.38 -100 NP00.38 -100
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:36 IST
