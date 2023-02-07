Capital Finvest reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore Capital Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.49 -76 OPM %079.59 -PBDT00.39 -100 PBT00.38 -100 NP00.38 -100 Capital Finvest reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.51% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.120.49079.5900.3900.3800.38 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)