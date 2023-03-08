Capital Goods shares edge higher
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 415.41 points or 1.21% at 34805.2 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.58%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 2.41%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.88%),Polycab India Ltd (up 1.2%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.85%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.71%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.62%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.59%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.49%).
On the other hand, Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.86%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.71%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.3 or 0.25% at 60072.16.
The Nifty 50 index was down 45 points or 0.25% at 17666.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58.29 points or 0.21% at 28037.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.23 points or 0.28% at 8838.35.
On BSE,1273 shares were trading in green, 1461 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.
