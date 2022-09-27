Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 97.54 points or 0.31% at 30938.94 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 2.65%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.46%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.48%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.23%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.39%), Polycab India Ltd (down 0.18%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.15%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.14%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.23%), Timken India Ltd (up 2.01%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 288.42 or 0.5% at 57433.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.45 points or 0.45% at 17092.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 257.77 points or 0.93% at 28111.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.67 points or 0.56% at 8704.59.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1358 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

