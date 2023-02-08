Capital Goods shares fall
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 97.46 points or 0.28% at 34227.97 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.47%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.37%),SKF India Ltd (down 1.03%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.95%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.14%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.05%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0%).
On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.57%), Thermax Ltd (up 5.01%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.22%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.72 or 0.67% at 60687.76.
The Nifty 50 index was up 146.25 points or 0.83% at 17867.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.16 points or 0.69% at 28150.9.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.84 points or 0.72% at 8877.63.
On BSE,1948 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT