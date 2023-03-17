Capital Goods stocks rise
Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 498.88 points or 1.46% at 34751.36 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.88%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.83%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.14%),GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.11%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.84%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.5%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.98%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.91%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.89%).
On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.35%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 0.09%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 277.62 or 0.48% at 57912.46.
The Nifty 50 index was up 84.7 points or 0.5% at 17070.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 211.3 points or 0.78% at 27192.05.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.43 points or 0.58% at 8618.1.
On BSE,2052 shares were trading in green, 669 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.
