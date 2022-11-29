Capital Goods stocks slide
Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 102.6 points or 0.3% at 33783.79 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 3.33%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.25%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.02%),SKF India Ltd (down 1.9%),Polycab India Ltd (down 0.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.64%), KNR Constructions Ltd (down 0.57%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.42%), Timken India Ltd (down 0.41%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.37%).
On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (up 4.88%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.63%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.36%) turned up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 360.72 or 0.58% at 62865.52.
The Nifty 50 index was up 108.25 points or 0.58% at 18671.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9.48 points or 0.03% at 29436.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.39 points or 0.15% at 9091.06.
On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1609 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.
