Capital Trade Links directors resigns

With effect from 18 February 2023

Capital Trade Links announced that Priyanka Bhatia (DIN: 09683947) appointed as Additional Executive director and Parveen Kumar (DIN: 09522861) appointed as Additional Non-Executive director by Board of Directors of the company vide resolution passed in their meeting held on 13 February 2023, have tendered their resignation from the Board of the company with effect from 18 February 2023, due to their preoccupancy and professional commitment.

