Carborundum Universal allots 35,100 equity shares under ESOP
Carborundum Universal has allotted 35,100 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 8 March 2023.
Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,43,974 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,99,43,974/-.
