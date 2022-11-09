Carysil consolidated net profit declines 47.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 139.20 crore

Net profit of Carysil declined 47.71% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 139.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales139.20119.41 17 OPM %16.1121.74 -PBDT18.8926.88 -30 PBT12.7322.47 -43 NP9.2517.69 -48

First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:05 IST
