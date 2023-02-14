Caspian Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore Net profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.20 5 OPM %76.1955.00 -PBDT0.270.11 145 PBT0.270.11 145 NP0.200.08 150



