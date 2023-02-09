Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 2.63% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 37.16% to Rs 4.65 croreNet profit of Castle Traders rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.657.40 -37 OPM %4.736.22 -PBDT0.220.47 -53 PBT0.220.47 -53 NP0.390.38 3
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 15:52 IST
