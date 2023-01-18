CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 535.30 crore Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 24.95% to Rs 73.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 535.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 423.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales535.30423.05 27 OPM %18.8221.87 -PBDT89.5889.23 0 PBT70.5474.68 -6 NP73.0658.47 25



