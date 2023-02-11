Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 52.09 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 7.09% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.0951.36 1 OPM %4.3012.50 -PBDT2.234.26 -48 PBT1.193.51 -66 NP2.722.54 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read