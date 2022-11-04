Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit rises 37.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 97.32 crore

Net profit of Celebrity Fashions rose 37.01% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 97.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales97.3285.35 14 OPM %6.395.82 -PBDT3.623.18 14 PBT1.741.27 37 NP1.741.27 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 11:45 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Nifty hovers below 18,050; Sensex down 80 pts; breadth turns positive

Next » Gillette India standalone net profit rises 5.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]