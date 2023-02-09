Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 61.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 99.92 crore Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 61.17% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 99.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales99.9284.14 19 OPM %5.034.84 -PBDT2.802.33 20 PBT2.131.61 32 NP1.661.03 61



